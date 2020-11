Share this article

















Cape Town detectives have arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of a 76-year old woman in Manenberg.

he woman’s half naked body was found by her son at her home (at midday on Sunday).

She had several stab wounds to her upper body.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says sterling work by detectives from Manenberg led to the arrest. The 15-year boy will appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court once charged.

