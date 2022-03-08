Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Teenager arrested for murder of couple related to ‘The Voice SA’ season 2 winner Craig Lucas

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Western Cape police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a couple related to The Voice SA season two winner Craig Lucas.

According to the police, Warren and Arlene Lucas, both aged 37, were shot dead on Sunday evening in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights, Brackenfell.

“According to reports, Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

He said police were investigating a double murder case.

The boy would be sent for evaluation, he said.

“Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The family of the deceased confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene.”

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.