Teenagers bring violence home in curse of substance abuse

Domestic violence in the Cape metropole in the past fortnight is largely linked to teenage druggies, the latest cases show.

Metro police officers have responded to 33 GBV cases in Bishop Lavis, Eastridge, Macassar, Gugulethu and Delft in the past two weeks.

“In many of the incidents reported, the aggressors were children, some adults, but quite a few only in their teens, either threatening or assaulting parents or other family members,” MMC for safety and security JP Smith said.

“In many instances, domestic violence is linked to substance abuse, and we also notice an increase towards month-end. The onset of the school holidays is also something to consider, particularly if we take into account that home isn’t necessarily a safe space for everyone.”

In one of the latest incidents, officers arrested a 46-year-old suspect in Mfuleni in terms of the Domestic Violence Act on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. In all other instances recorded in the past week, however, the suspects had either left the premises, or the complainants declined to lay charges, or officers intervened by removing suspects from the home to other agreed-upon locations.

“Though we appreciate the complexity involved, it is very difficult for our officers to act decisively when complainants do not want to pursue charges,” Smith said. “Officers can only do as much as the law and the complainants will allow them to.”

Source: TimesLIVE