Teens arrested with stolen vehicle

Two 16 year old suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in Nyanga yesterday. On Wednesday, 19 October 2022, a house in Barcelona, Gugulethu was robbed and the suspects made off with a white Golf. The vehicle was reported to the police and images were circulated immediately. At around 21:30, members of the Crime Prevention Unit in Nyanga spotted the stolen vehicle in Govan Mbeki, and stopped it. Inside were two 16 year old males and a firearm with four rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were arrested and they will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court, once they have been charged.

In an unrelated incident, the Western Cape Provincial Tracking Team: Serious and Violent Crimes apprehended two wanted suspects after 14 years of being on the run. Ray Lusapho Dubeni was sought in relation to a hijacking case that was registered in Delft, and was arrested in Vredenburg. Brian Themba Mhlanga was arrested in Kuilsriver for robbery with a firearm. Both suspects will appear in court soon on the mentioned charges.

Meanwhile, the Economic Infrastructure Task Team conducted operations in Vredenburg and Saldanha on Wednesday, 19 October 2022. Three suspects aged between 50 and 60 years were arrested in Vredenburg for possession of stolen property and copper. One of them had cables that belong to a state owned enterprise and a cellular telephone service provider. The suspects will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s court on Friday, 21 October 2022.

During the operation in Saldanha, five suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and on charges relating to the Second Hand Goods Act, while the sixth suspect was in possession of drugs.

The suspects are due to appear in the Saldanha Magistrate’s court on Friday, 21 October 2022.

Source: SAPS