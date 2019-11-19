Teen’s rape captured on camera

Share this article

















Police in the Southern Cape say an 18-year old learner from Mossel Bay was allegedly raped at a house party over the weekend and a video of the incident was shared online.

It is alleged that the girl had passed out when two 18-year-old boys sexually assaulted her. Police say the incident was captured on video that is being circulated on social media.

KwaNonqaba Police spokesperson, Ebram Kapp, says the suspects are yet to be arrested.

“A case of rape is being investigated by our FCS unit here in Mossel Bay. We are investigating such a case. It was alleged that an 18-year-old was raped by other 18 year olds at a house in Georgie Street in Kwanonqaba.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments