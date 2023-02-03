TEMBISA HOSPITAL NURSE MURDER-ACCUSED’S PLEA BARGAIN TO BE HEARD IN COURT

Share this article

JOHANNESBURG – The police officer accused of murdering his girlfriend, Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebo Monene, will return to the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, where the details of his plea bargain will be heard.

31-year-old constable Lucky Mudau is facing a charge of premeditated murder after he allegedly shot Monene in the parking lot of the hospital before turning the gun on himself in February last year.

Mudau was granted bail in July last year, with the State not opposing due to his state of being a quadriplegic.

He was left paralysed after the incident, and was being brought to court in a wheelchair.

After months in a rehabilitation center, he approached prosecutors for a plea bargain, which the court will hear about on Friday morning.

Monene’s murder sent shockwaves among hospital staff, where she took her last breath.

Some of her colleagues told Eyewitness News they saw a police vehicle with lights on drive into the hospital parking lot and a man stepped out and shot the 30-year-old before he turned the gun on himself.

Source: Eye Witness News

Photo: Pexels