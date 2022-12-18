Tens of Palestinians wounded in Israel’s West Bank attacks

Share this article

Tens of Palestinians were wounded on Friday during Israeli attacks across the occupied Palestinian West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health and Red Crescent Society announced.

One of the Palestinians wounded in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, sustained severe wounds to his thigh.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics treated more than 50 Palestinians wounded in Israeli occupation forces attacks in the neighbourhoods of Madma and Serrin in the north of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Meanwhile, Wafa News Agency reported that Israeli settlers uprooted 20 olive trees in Salfit and attacked Palestinian homes north of Nablus.

The violence of Israeli occupation forces and settlers has sharply increased with international calls to stop it, but these calls fall on deaf ears.

Source: Middle East Monitor