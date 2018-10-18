‘Tense’ protest closes most roads in and around Atlantis

Police have fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse protesting crowds at Witsands in Atlantis on the West Coast. Protesters have locked down the area on Thursday morning by blockading roads with burning tyres and tree branches.

Angry residents pelted stones and empty bottles at the police. They also looted some of the local spaza shops.

Most of the roads in and around Atlantis has been closed for traffic.

Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said Old Mamre/Darling Road was closed between Philadelphia and Starling Road, and Klein Dassenberg closed at the N7.

Community members of the Witsand neighbourhood are demanding that seven members of the Cape Town metro council resign. They allege that these councillors are corrupt and delaying community development projects.

Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, said the area is no-go zone for now.

“Most of the roads at Atlantis has been closed to traffic due to protest action. There is a high presence of police and traffic officials in the area and we are monitoring the situation,” Africa stressed.

Police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said no incidents of violence have been reported.

Motorists have been asked to make use of alternative routes.

