Share this article

LOCAL

A 32-year-old alleged gangster has been arrested in connection to the murder of gang boss Kaldimola Madatt.

Mitchells Plain residents are anticipating retaliatory attacks after the 56-year-old was struck by 11 bullets in Rocklands on Friday.

His 40-year-old body guard also received a gunshot to the hip. Police confirm investigations are underway. Reports suggest that the hit was internal.

The suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is due in court soon.