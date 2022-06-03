Terrible West Siders gang boss in dock over attempted hit on top Cape Town lawyer

Share this article

The leader of the Terrible West Siders gang has been charged for the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth, joining alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and cop murder accused Zane Killian.

The Hawks’ Col Katlego Mogale said Moegamat Toufiek Brown, alias “Bubbles”, 35, was arrested on Thursday and immediately taken to the Cape Town magistrate’s court. He is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and gang-related charges in relation to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

It is alleged he acted as the middleman in the planning and orchestration of the attempted assassination of the well-known defence attorney on April 9 2020.

The case has been postponed to Monday for legal representation to be secured.

Three others have been sentenced in connection with the attack on Booth: Kauthar Brown, who is Bubbles’ wife, and gang members Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant.

Modack and Killian are standing trial for the attempted murder of Booth and Brown will be added on the charge sheet.

The pair are also standing trial in connection with the murder of anti-gang unit officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.

Source: TimesLIVE