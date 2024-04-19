‘Terrorism alert issued by UK Embassy in SA meant to create panic’

Share this article

Security expert Andy Mashaile says the terrorism alert issued by the United Kingdom Embassy in South Africa was meant to create panic.

This after the Embassy issued a terrorism alert for any of its citizens who may be planning to travel to South Africa, however there was no explanation given for the warning.

International Relations Director-General Zane Dangor has since responded to the alert and said they will await on the UK government to provide proof for its “unfounded” allegations.

Mashaile says he is pleased the government is responding.

“I was worried when we did not hear anything from our country. Obviously from my research and analysis and interpretation of data and information of this nature, I would feel confident if our South African head of security, law enforcements as well as intelligence can to ask is it this that you have received. To go ahead and just say what they want to say, it’s not cautious.”

Source: SABC News