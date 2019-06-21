Thandi Modise calls on South Africans to avoid racial tensions

Share this article

















Speaker of National Assembly Thandi Modise says South Africans should do all they can to avoid racial tensions.

Her statement came hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

It also comes after the African National Congress (ANC) postponed its plans to lay criminal charges against singer Steve Hofmeyr from Thursday to Monday June the 24th.

Hofmeyr went on a rant on Twitter in response to South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela’s alleged tirade about land.

Hofmeyr tagged Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Phumzile van Damme who had tweeted about an alleged racist incident that occurred at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Watch related video:

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article

















Comments

comments