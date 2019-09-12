The 30 worst areas for crime in South Africa

Share this article

















The South African Police Service (SAPS) has released its crime stats for the 2018/19 period, outlining which areas in the country have recorded the most crime in the past year.

The stats cover 21 crime categories – 17 of which are reported by the public, and four of which are as a result of police activity.

A total of 2.01 million crimes were recorded in 2019 – down from the 2.09 million recorded in 2018.

This represents a 1% increase in the number of reported crimes in the 17 public categories, along with a massive 22% decline in the number of crimes as a result of police action.

As part of the presented data, the SAPS also broke down the police stations which recorded the highest levels of crime, with Cape Town central coming in as the most crime-ridden region, with 13,747 reported crimes – although down 10.9% from last year.

This was followed by Joburg Central with 12,199 reported crimes (down 0.2%), and Mitchell’s Plain with 11,374 reported crimes (down 0.1%).

In South Africa, crimes need to be reported at the police station that is closest to where the crime took place, giving a fair indication of the crime levels in the general region the police station is found in.

It should be noted, however, that station statistics may encompass more areas than where the station is located. For example, a station in a remote area may represent the reported crimes of several neighbourhoods and small towns surrounding it, as it is the only station available to service those areas.

These are the 30 most crime-ridden areas in South Africa, based on crimes reported to their station across the 17 community-reported categories:

Station Province Reported crimes 2019 Change from 2018 Cape Town Central Western Cape 13 747 -10.9% JHB Central Gauteng 12 199 -0.2% Mitchells Plain Western Cape 11 374 -0.1% Park Road Free State 10 664 +11.0% Honeydew Gauteng 9 981 -5.0% Durban Central KZN 9 798 -3.4% Pretoria Central Gauteng 8 941 +1.6% Witbank Mpumalanga 8 916 -1.3% Hillbrow Gauteng 8 252 -4.7% Sunnyside Gauteng 7 833 +4.8% Kraaifontein Western Cape 7 603 -1.8% Pinetown KZN 7 208 -3.5% Sandton Gauteng 7 181 -5.7% Rustenburg North West 7 124 -14.5% Nyanga Western Cape 7 059 -11.1% Dobsonville Gauteng 7 009 +4.5% Kimberley Northern Cape 6 977 +9.4% Stellenbosch Western Cape 6 959 -14.3% Delft Western Cape 6 920 +8.5% Midrand Gauteng 6 905 -6.9% Kempton Park Gauteng 6 900 +1.2% Bellville Western Cape 6 630 -2.0% Brooklyn Gauteng 6 608 -3.3% Randfontein Gauteng 6 555 -2.8% Akasia Gauteng 6 497 +10.7% Plessislaer KZN 6 436 -1.0% East London Eastern Cape 6 435 +3.1% Mfuleni Western Cape 6 412 +6.8% Worcester Western Cape 6 379 -10.7% Phoenix KZN 6 285 -5.1% (Source: BusinessTech)

