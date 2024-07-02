The AA welcomes the new cabinet and urges action on transport and fuel pricing

Share this article

The Automobile Association has welcomed the finalisation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet stating that it brings certainty to key departments. Spokesperson Layton Beard emphasises the need for effective leadership from new Transport minister Barbara Creecy and re-appointed Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

Beard highlights the importance of improving public transport, road safety, and fuel pricing. He calls for collaboration with civil organisations to address these critical issues.

“The Association notes that transport intersects all other departments and, as such, is crucial to the economic development of the country. Its success must, therefore, be prioritised by the new Minister and the entire Cabinet. The need for an improved transport model in South Africa must be high on the agenda, as should efforts to improve road safety,” he said.

Commenting on the constant uncertainty in terms of the petrol price, Beard said South Africans remain constrained by high fuel costs and there is a dire need to review the country’s fuel pricing structure; each line item which comprises the fuel price must be interrogated and assessed.

“Together with civil organisations and experts, a better model must be sought in the interests of finding ways to mitigate rising costs and to buffer South Africans against ongoing geo-political developments which impact local fuel pricing,” he said