By Kouthar Sambo

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on political parties to place the interests of South Africans before their own. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Wednesday, the Director at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Neeshan Balton, said that he hopes political parties are going into this with pure intention.

“For some of the people who would want to enter into a government of national unity, it may mean a cabinet position, having blue lights and all the trappings of political offers,” said Balton. “We would want the unity of purpose and that purpose means addressing the issues that have resulted in South Africa being such a broken country with the high inequality, unemployment, and poverty rates, as well as spiraling crime levels and food prices that make day-to-day life unbearably hard,” added Balton.

The foundation is in support of a government with national unity, explained Balton, that is competent, capable, and unified in purpose.

“We see a government of national unity as another form of coalition, in other words, a party governs in partnership with another party and this is necessitated by the fact that there are no parties that received over 50% of the votes.” “It is either a coalition government or a new government that would have through new elections, which are now no longer possible because the elections are over and the results have been declared,” added Balton.

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/X