The Al Quds Foundation (SA) and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) will be hosting a picket in support of Palestine

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Al Quds Foundation (SA) and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) will be hosting a picket tomorrow, 1 November, from 12:00 until 14:00.

The coordinator of the Al Quds Foundation and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Younis Allie, clarified the details of the event which was initially deemed a protest.

“Our picket is not postponed, and it is only the venue that changed. We will no longer start in Muir Street, and will start at the bottom of Tenant and Caledon Street, Cape Town,” explained Allie.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) will join forces with the Al Quds Foundation (SA) to demonstrate their support for Palestine. PSC’s Usuf Chikte urged all pro-Palestine members to join in on the picket.

According to Chikte, the picket will demand the following actions:

An immediate ceasefire and open humanitarian aid corridors.

Expel the Israeli ambassador and shut down the Israeli embassy

Prosecute the “South African zionists” organisations and corporations that enable and fund the genocide of Palestinians

Immediately legislate and implement comprehensive boycott divestment and sanctions legislation against Israel

Prosecute South Africans who serve in the Israeli occupation forces

“Stop the genocide of Palestinians perpetrated by Apartheid Israel and supported by the US and its Western Allies. A Palestinian child is murdered every 10 minutes, so let us stand together as a united front,” reiterated Chikte.

Photo: VOCfm