Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Al Quds Foundation (SA), together with several other organisations, hosted a picket in the Cape Town CBD today.

The picket was held in support of the besieged Palestinians, who are currently under attack by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Anti-Apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak said the situation in Palestine has become so “vile and vicious” that nothing is surprising anymore.

Boesak further added that if Israeli forces can bomb hospitals, places of worship, schools, and places of safety, then the Israeli forces will bomb a refugee camp.

“Clearly, Israel is extending this war with the full compliance of the US and the Western world. As long as South Africa does not act like shutting down the embassy, expelling the ambassador, and canceling this meeting with the US on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), we will be complicit,” reiterated Boesak.

Speaking to VOC news at the picket, Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte condemned the latest massacre launched on the Jabalia refugee camp, which took place yesterday.

This comes after at least 50 people were killed, and over 150 were injured, with numbers expected to rise.

“We will not be silent because what is happening in Palestine is an attack on humanity, and we will ensure that humanity prevails. We are going to kick out the zionists supporting Israelis in Palestine and we are going to ensure we kick out the Israeli ambassador and shut down the Israeli embassy,” proclaimed Chikte.

Meanwhile, the Second Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Sheikh Riad Fataar, shared the main points highlighted in the memorandum.

The following are the main demands contained within the memorandum:

The humanitarian corridor to be opened.

Expell the Israeli ambassodor, and

putting an end to the inhumane attacks carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Furthermore, the memorandum was handed over to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo.

Photo: VOCfm