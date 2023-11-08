Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Al Quds Foundation (SA) will be hosting a mass pro-Palestine protest set to take place on Saturday, 11th November.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Executive Member of Al Quds Foundation (SA) Sheikh Abduragmaan Alexander said this upcoming protest will be the “mother of all protests.”

“It is intended to be the greatest march and the biggest one that South Africa and the Western Cape has ever witnessed. It will commence at the famous Muir Street Mosque in District Six, proceeding to Whale Street, the office of the Premier,” explained Alexander.

The Al Quds Foundation (SA) is calling on all Muslim organisations, explained Alexander, as well as peace-loving Christians, Jews, Hindus, and people of all denominations, to join in on the protest.

“Al Quds Foundation is working with all organisations, Muslim and non-Muslims, asking people to come out in their thousands and make this a memorable one,” reiterated Alexander.

For further information or queries, the public can contact Al Quds Foundation SA’s national coordinator, Hajji Younis Allie, on 082 310 4247.

Photo: VOCfm