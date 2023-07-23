The ANC in the Western Cape will be honoring the liberation of the youthful freedom fighters

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will be honoring the liberation of the youthful freedom fighters from the Cape Flats, appealing to reopen their death inquest.

Marking the 34th anniversary of the tragic deaths of Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch, the ANC’s Ebrahim Rasool said that so much mystery has emerged around the circumstances of their death, which prompted the inquest.

“We do not seek to reopen because we seek compensation, but truth and justice must be pursued at all costs,” said Ebrahim. “The agreement and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was that you get amnesty for full disclosure of the truth, and if there is no full disclosure of the truth, the inquest must tell us who was responsible, what were the circumstances into those who may have been responsible for their deaths,” added Ebrahim.

Photo: Pixabay