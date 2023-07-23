Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

The ANC in the Western Cape will be honoring the liberation of the youthful freedom fighters

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will be honoring the liberation of the youthful freedom fighters from the Cape Flats, appealing to reopen their death inquest.

Marking the 34th anniversary of the tragic deaths of Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch, the ANC’s Ebrahim Rasool said that so much mystery has emerged around the circumstances of their death, which prompted the inquest.

“We do not seek to reopen because we seek compensation, but truth and justice must be pursued at all costs,” said Ebrahim.

“The agreement and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was that you get amnesty for full disclosure of the truth, and if there is no full disclosure of the truth, the inquest must tell us who was responsible, what were the circumstances into those who may have been responsible for their deaths,” added Ebrahim.

Photo: Pixabay


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.