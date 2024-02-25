The ANC is not bound to fail: Ramaphosa

Share this article

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says with its experience in government, the governing party is not bound to fail.

He was speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

The 58 page document has identified six priorities. This includes the creation of jobs, spurring economic growth and re-industrialization.

Ramaphosa says the 30 years in government will come in handy to help the ANC fulfill its election promises.

“The ANC is working hard to restore your trust and confidence in us as the leader of fundamental socio-economic transformation in society. There is no organisation that has the experience, and the leadership, and the knowledge, the capability like the ANC. We are the only organisation that can take South Africa forward. If we have learnt anything we have learnt it from our mistakes but we have also learnt if from our experience.”

amaphosa has also emphasized competency and merit in the implementation of his party’s cadre deployment policy.

Recently the DA and the ANC battled it out in the courts over the application of the policy in appointment of heads of some state owned entities.

The official opposition said the ANC policy had aided state capture. But Ramaphosa says they will not abandon it.

“As we move forward, we are going to make sure that we deploy comrades who are capable. Our cadre deployment policy is about appointing suitable and qualified people who share our transformation vision. We will make sure that our cadre development policy ensures that the policies and the vision of the ANC, are followed as mandated by the constitution of the ANC as well as the constitution of the republic.”

Source: SABC News