By Kouthar Sambo

The ANC’s Dada Morero is now poised to be elected the next mayor of the City of Johannesburg. The mayoral committee member for Finance has emerged as the African National Congress (ANC) top choice for the role, following the resignation of Kabelo Gwamanda under intense pressure from opposition parties and civil society.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, political analyst Redgy Nkosi, said parties realised that the mayor may not be as effective as he should as a more active mayor is required and Gwamanda is not that person.

“Pressure was mounting from the party Al Jama-ah and ActionSA who is supposed to be party to the City (in terms of governance) – they demanded Gwamanda step down from his position,” detailed Nkosi.

Photo: screenshot/Al Jama-ah