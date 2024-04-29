The Athlone community is up in arms following the murder of a businesswoman inside her home in Rylands

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Athlone community is up in arms as they have grown concerned about the spike in crime in the area following the murder of a businesswoman inside her home in Rylands on Friday, 26 April.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Monday, the Athlone Community Police Forum (CPF) Sharon Classen said the woman was assaulted inside her home, and there was no forced entry.

She described the incident as “different to the other crimes experienced.”

“The matter is indicative of the surge in gang violence and crime we have experienced in the last two to three weeks. It is indeed sad that one cannot live in peace in your own home without fear of being attacked so brutally,” remarked Classen. “Crime prevention activities have however been improved as additional resources. While Athlone has the resources, we must not forget that the South African Police Service (SAPS) are human beings and they experience short staff from time to time,” explained Classen.

However, there is a shortage of policing resources, said Classen, and the area in Belgravia, which is known as the “Vlei” or Vygieskraal, has become a crime hotspot.

“Gangs are fighting over territory and this is where the spike in crime has come from in terms of gun-related violence. Though, the murder of this woman on Friday was not related to gang violence as it was at the hands of somebody else,” clarified Classen.

She further urged communities to help SAPS and the CPFs by being the eyes and ears and alert SAPS when suspicious activity is being detected.

*VOC News attempted to reach out to SAPS for comment but received no response.

This is still a developing story.

Photo: VOCfm [stock image]

