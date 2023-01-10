Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Among the priorities mentioned in the statement, which was delivered on January 8 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the concern around the energy crisis is taking the forefront.

There are growing concerns about the practicality and the realistic execution of plans to resolve the energy crisis in the country.

Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association Thomas Garner has doubts about the current situation.

“There was an announcement about Eskom reporting to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and not to the Department of Public Enterprise (DPE). In my view, it creates the perception of action being taken, but there’s no real action within the governing parties to resolve this,” said Garner.

Coupled with the claims of the alleged poisoning of former Eskom CEO André Marinus de Ruyter, who later resigned, last year proved to be one of the highest load shedding years on record and people are concerned that 2023 will not be any different.

“The fact that de Ruyter resigned and there was an attempt on his life says a lot. The state captures corrupt officials within the government, and Eskom wanted to get rid of him. Corruption is endemic. We know this.”

Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Khaya Magaxa said that the committee would be calling upon Eskom management in Parliament to account for the crisis, explain the ongoing problems and provide a solution for the new year.

However, there is a strong emphasis on municipalities to come to the table and enable residential rooftop solar panels for businesses, retail, and agricultural environments.

Garner further added the importance of becoming “energy independent.”

Furthermore, he advises that we face the reality head-on by realizing that the ANC government is only there to take care of themselves and that residents should start doing the same.

“The best way forward is to become energy independent and to advocate for opening up markets so that individuals can become prosumers and generators of power – which can sell into the grid so that everyone in the country can have access to electricity.”

Photo: Pixabay