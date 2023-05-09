“The biggest disease around child protection matters is ignorance,” says director at shelter on the Cape Flats

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

With child protection month being commemorated in May, Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Ihata Shelter for Abused women and children in Heideveld on the Cape Flats has reiterated the importance of supporting survivors of abuse.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Director at Ihata Shelter Nuraan Osman said the stigma around abused persons needs to be eradicated. Further to this, she said it’s the public’s responsibility to speak up against abusers.

“When a child confides in you it is important to act. We’ve seen several instances where a minor shares their story of abuse and the adult decides to sweep it under the rug because the perpetrator could face jail time but if you are perpetrating abuse you deserve to be in jail,” said Osman. “We must remember that more times than not perpetrators have more than one victim. We will find a grandfather will abuse his daughter, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and it continues until one person in the family decides to put a stop to the generational abuse by speaking out. Reparation is very important,” added Osman.

She further explained that often victims of abuse will deal with the effects of abuse by perpetuating the cycle and have an unhealthy community that will in turn create an unhealthy society that will cause an unhealthy nation.

Furthermore, in a world where social media is rife, Osman said the relationship that parents have with their children is critical. According to Osman, children need as much protection in real life as they do in the virtual world.

“Stay in touch with your children daily. We are so busy living life and trying to make a living to support our families that we forget about our kids. As a parent you need to build a healthy relationship where your children can trust you. If children feel safe the chances of them being violated is very low,” described Osman.

Boundaries also play a vital role in protecting children across the border.

“Children must know what is and what isn’t acceptable and when there are firm boundaries in the household and as adults it is our responsibility to create clear guidelines for our children. We need to be an example. You can’t be upset if your child starts vaping and you’re seen smoking packs of cigarettes daily,” said Osman.

She further reminded citizens to make use of the 24/7 services available for victims.

“Many times, we hear people complaining about the incompetence from the South African Police Services (SAPS), but I think it is unfair to make such blanket statements because many officials do the best within their capacity to ensure help is offered to those in need and perpetrators are prosecuted,” added Osman.

If you know of a woman or child in need of help, contact Ihata Shelter on 021 638 5578 or visit the provincial governments site for more information https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service.

