By Kouthar Sambo

Marking World Children’s Day today, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Coalition said Gaza has become a graveyard for children.

According to the coalition, over 5,000 children have been killed in Gaza since 7 October with more than 4,000 children buried under the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Speaking to VOC News, BDS coalitions’ Roshan Dadoo said that the BDS Coalition can only look in horror as the graveyards of children increase.

“Along with millions across the world we demand a ceasefire now, an end to the cruel siege, and for food, water, medical supplies, fuel, and other humanitarian assistance to immediately reach the population in Gaza,” expressed Coalition.

South Africa will not be complicit with “Apartheid Israel’s genocide” explained Coalition, whose occupying forces deem children and entire families as legitimate targets.

“We demand the expulsion of the Apartheid Israeli Ambassador, the closure of the embassy in Pretoria, and the severing of diplomatic relations. We call on the NPA to urgently investigate and prosecute cases of South Africans that contravene the Mercenaries Act by joining Apartheid Israel’s occupation forces,” asserted the BDS Coalition.

