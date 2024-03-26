The Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) coalition welcomes the UN Security Council resolution on an immediate ceasefire

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) coalition has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution on an immediate ceasefire. However, they have also come under immense criticism for not calling a permanent ceasefire.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte said while this should be welcomed, the United States (US) and its allies are also mocking the Palestinians by this resolution.

“They have called for a ceasefire, but they have not called for a permanent and sustainable ceasefire. They have also undermined the whole initiative by saying it is non-binding which is disputed by the UN Security Council.

According to Chikte, Israel does not seem to have any intention to agree or abide by the ceasefire because already within hours of the ceasefire, the Israeli forces have bombed Rafah.

“We must push ahead and protest for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and ensure that Palestinians get relief from this barbaric war that has been imposed on them by the Israeli forces,” remarked Chikte.

Meanwhile, the US abstained from the resolution because they were under “tremendous domestic and international pressure.”

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the Israeli delegation’s visit to Washington following the United States (US) failure to veto the Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan.

However, Chikte said that the world should not be fooled by this because if there were hostility between Biden and Netanyahu, it would be infiltrated in the recent deal between the two parties.

“This would have manifested itself in the withdrawal of the 3.8 billion dollars, so Netanyahu is not angry enough to decline the money. Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is currently in Washington, and he will need the officials of the US.” “There may be differences between the US and Israel in terms of how the genocide should be conducted, but they are in partnership in conducting it,” Clarified Chikte.

Photo: SA BDS Coalition /Facebook