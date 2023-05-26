Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The cholera-infected area of Hammanskraal has rocked the Western Cape residents as the deaths in the area continue to grow at an exponential rate.

“Cholera has not reached the shores of the Western Cape province. Currently, cholera is limited to Gauteng, the Free State, and the Limpopo province. As far as I know, there been 55 cholera cases recorded, but no cases in the Western Cape province at this point,” clarified Chief Operating Officer, Western Cape Government – Department Of Health Dr. Saadiq Kariem,who advised the public to still take the necessary precautions to ensure safety, since there are six deaths associated with those five cases.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease, explains Kariem, which is caused by consuming water or eating food that is contaminated with the bacterium – which is called cholera. “It is a bacterium that is found in water that is stagnant and if people don’t wash their hands or they don’t follow proper hygiene methods, they can contract the disease. It is important to understand the causes and how to prevent cholera by drinking safe water and making sure that we wash our hands often,” explained Kariem.

He went onto confirm that the Western Cape has been on high alert for cholera since February already by scrutinizing the effects and keeping close tabs on the matter. According to Kariem, cholera is an epidemic that is currently in about 15 African countries and 24 countries globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already put out warnings for cholera as well.

“In terms of precautions, if people aren’t sure about water, they can boil the water and let it stand but do not let it stand for more than one day. Alternatively, people can dechlorinate the water by using simple household bleach. You can use one teaspoon which is about 5 mils, and you can add that to about 20-25 litres of water. Let it mix up a little and let it stand for at least 30 minutes to an hour before using it,” advised Kariem.

“Rehydration is the main treatment for many viruses that cause diarrhoea – one can buy all types of products over the counter that are rehydration fluids,” he added.

