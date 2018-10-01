The City of Cape Town lowers water restrictions from level 6B to Level 5

Water restrictions and the accompanying tariffs will be lowered from level 6B to level 5 in the City of Cape Town, Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities on Monday.

This means residents can now use 70 litres of water per person per day.

The use of municipal drinking water for gardens, the topping up of swimming pools, hosing down of paved areas and washing of vehicles is still prohibited. Dam levels in the City of Cape Town currently stand at 74 percent.

Last year this time, it was 37 percent. The national department of Water and Sanitation will meet again next month to discuss the lowering of water restrictions for the Western Cape.

