The City of Cape Town prepares for the return of stormy conditions following level 5 warning

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management is preparing for more stormy conditions over the weekend with the South African Weather Services issuing a Level 5 warning for the Cape Metro and surrounding municipalities.

According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Towns Disaster Risk Management team, Charlotte Powell, the local government has prepared for the upcoming stormy conditions by preparing infrastructure for the increased deluge; however, the damage already wrought by previous storms and the continuous rainfall have hindered repairs.

“What’s concerning is that we already have a high-water table and ground that’s very saturated and some areas that are completely waterlogged since the last rainfall we had. So that is a concern for us, and we really just want to appeal to our residents just to be cautious during this period,” said Powell.

While the damage has already been wrought and continues to worsen, the city has had continuous communication with various authorities to prepare for the work ahead of the weekend, with Powell stating that communication is continuous.

“Since we’ve got the warning, we have had a few meetings relating to the warning, and just to ensure that key efforts are in place, especially I just asked the coordinating team, we meet again this [Friday] morning. And, in addition to that, we also have our DRM volunteers who will be available to assist affected communities. Also, we made sure that we have additional staff deployed to the cities call center so that people can put through these service requests.”

Photo: SAWS / @SAWeatherServic

VOCNews

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>