By Kouthar Sambo

Based on recent reports yesterday, the City of Geneva has decided to forbid a Palestinian exhibition that depicts the suffering of Palestinian prisoners within Israeli prisons. This comes after pressure from the Israeli Embassy in Switzerland and various pro-Israel organizations.

Middle East Monitor reported that Secours Rouge Geneva was working in close collaboration with Samidoun Geneva to prepare for the show, which is believed to have run from the 25th of May to the 27th of May.

According to Samidoun, less than 48 hours before the show opened, Almacén, who was in charge of the venue, contacted the organizers and informed them that the City of Geneva, the building’s owner, had forbade the hosting of the exhibition.

Samidoun went on to say that the City of Geneva claimed there was a lack of information on the initiative, even though all of the material was readily available to the public.

He further emphasized that the cancelation was not surprising since it was, “coming from the bourgeois parliamentary left” which according to Samidoun, “always reveals the extent of its contradictions and even its hypocrisy.”

