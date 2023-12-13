The commander of the Yiftach Brigade in the Israeli Occupation Forces, Colonel Isaac Bin-Bashet, was killed yesterday during battles with the Palestinian resistance

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Resistance Movement Hamas described the losses imposed by the leadership of the Israeli army as a “profound failure.”

This comes after the death of the announcement of the commander of the Yiftach Brigade in the Israeli Occupation Forces, Colonel Isaac Bin-Bashet, who was killed yesterday during battles with the Palestinian resistance in the Shujaeya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The resistance further added that the incident was a demonstration of the army’s deteriorating invincible image.

“The evident inability to effectively counteract the might of resistance forces and Al-Qassam Brigades, who are firmly committed to transforming Gaza into a sepulcher for the invaders, amplifies the magnitude of this failure,” proclaimed Hamas. “We assert to the Zionists that your inept leadership blatantly disregards the lives of your soldiers, who endure fatalities in dozens and droves. The imperative for the Zionist forces lies not in a prolonged invasion of Gaza, but rather in an inevitable withdrawal and decolonization,” reiterated the movement.

Prolonged presence therein will only exacerbate the toll of casualties and losses, explained Hamas, casting the occupiers as bearers of the ignominious tail of failure and defeat, God willing.

