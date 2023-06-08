The Comrades Marathon, dubbed as “the ultimate human race” takes place this weekend

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Comrades Marathon, dubbed as “the ultimate human race” will start at 5:30 am this Sunday, 11th June in Pietermaritzburg and end 12 hours later at the Kingsmead cricket stadium in Durban.

The race covers a distance of 87.7 km with 17,920 runners having qualified for this year’s race.

Ultra marathon runner and official pacesetter Youssef Kanouni said that it is deemed one of the biggest road races in South Africa. He further said that the race expects to see plenty of Muslim runners since it is a “very historical race.”

Executive member and marathon runner from Ommiedraai Friends Athletic Club Kaashiefa Anthony says the race is also known as the “down run.”

“In our club, we are about 60 entrants and most of them are Muslim runners. It was tough for them to train during the month of Ramadaan, but this is a race that will humble you, and the training will change your life,” said Anthony.

Soure: Comrades Marathon 2023/Facebook