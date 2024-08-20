The court has agreed to a separate trial following VBS saga

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Kabelo Matsepe and former provincial ANC treasurer Danny Msiza, who are accused of soliciting deposits by various municipalities into VBS Mutual Bank, requested the court to separate their trial from the rest of the 12 accused. The court has agreed to a separate trial.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, a political analyst Redge Nkosi, said this is an opportunity for Msiza and Matsepe to isolate themselves from the saga.

“Floyd Shivambu is a complex matter along with the VBS matter and he is now moving over to the MK party at a time at a time when matters are very hot,” said Nkosi.

Photo: Pexels