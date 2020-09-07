‘The D6 museum is a home in CT’, says director on potential closure

Share this article

















The iconic District Six Museum in the Cape Town CBD may be forced to close its doors after a quarter of a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business. Speaking to VOC Breakfast Beat on Monday morning, acting director and head of the archives at District Six museum, Chrischene Julius asked loyal patrons to financially assist in any way they can to keep this beloved institution running.

“Like most indisturies in Cape Town we were adversely affected by the pandemic, the loss of tourists has really caused the downfall of our museums and numerous other heritage sites,” explained Julius.

The museum has been a space for community activism and storytelling for over two decades. It has highlighted the lives of current and former District Six residents.

“We understand that a lot of businesses and museums are feeling the pinch during this time and truly the museum just needs the support from its people to continue its legacy,” expressed Julius.

Julius explained why the cost at the D6 museum might be steeper than others across the city.

“It is important to note that we are an independent community-based museum and we have been for 25 years and this allows us to have our own voice, to tell our own stories within the City of Cape Town,” said Julius.

Residents are encouraged to make a monthly donation of R50 (the value of an entrance fee) or R110 (the value of a guided visit) can also be donated. Alternatively, larger once-off donations are also welcome.

Donations can be made to the following account:

Standard Bank

Account no: 070 293 686 Branch code: 020 909 Swift code: SBZ AZA JJ

“The only direction we can give people is to make a direct donation or visit our online shop at www.districtsix.co.za,” pleaded Julius.

Locals are also encouraged to visit the museum (by appointment), which is currently open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

LISTEN:

