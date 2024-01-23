The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza soars over 25,000

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

As Israel continues its bombing campaign and tightens the siege on the Gaza Strip for over 100 days straight, the death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has climbed to over 25,000.

Below are the latest numbers released by the Government Media Office of the aggression in Gaza waged by the Israeli occupation forces:

Today marks 109 days of consistent attacks in Gaza

So far, 2,119 massacres have been committed by the Israeli forces

Martyrs and missing persons have reached 32,295

Martyrs who arrived in the hospital have climbed 25,295

Child martyrs increased to 11,000 child martyrs

Women martyrs are at 7,500

The medical staff has reached 337 and

The number of journalists killed so far is 119

“The Israeli army conducted arrests and forcible disappearance of around 2,500 Palestinians from Gaza, as they are held in unknown locations. Images and videos by the Israeli occupation soldiers showed how they arrested hundreds of Palestinians after forcing them to strip off their clothes,” proclaimed the Media Office in a statement. “Around 50.000 pregnant women in need of health follow-up and other related health care services. The health care to nearly 10.000 cancer patients in Gaza is disrupted under the Israeli aggression and deliberate targeting of hospitals,” reiterated the Media Office.

Photo: X/QudsNen