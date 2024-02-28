The Department of Health says it’s on track to solve the unemployment issue within the health sector

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The health sector has been ensnared in controversies revolving around issues of infrastructure funding and the employment of medical personnel. This has been epitomized by the recent strike by the South African Medical Trade Union (SAMTU) engaging in protest action in the Gauteng province, demanding increases in salaries and guaranteed employment of internships, among other issues.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the Department of Health, assured the South African populace that the department is working towards rectifying issues. Mohale argues that the primary cause of the issues within the health sector was tied to austerity measures implemented by the Finance Department and Treasury.

“The Department of Health can confirm that, just like other public institutions that receive budgets from the national treasury, we experienced budget constraints that led us to not be able to fulfil some of the obligations, including filling some critical positions, because we had a very limited budget,” said Mohale.

Mohale continued by stating that while the Department had major budget constraints, after continuous discussion with the Finance Minister and Treasury, the Department of Health is equipped to deal with issues within the sector, stating:

“What I can say now is that after the Minister of Finance, during the budget speech, he allocated an additional budget of about R3.7 billion towards the compensation of salaries, which is going to assist us in recruiting more health professionals, not only the doctors but also the nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and other health specialists.”

When questioned about the concerns of some health professionals about the capital brain flight of young doctors and the retirement of the old guard of the university, Mohale emphasised the department’s desire to strengthen the health system by ensuring the employment of qualified health professionals.

“Our intention is to ensure that all the health professionals who complete their studies, both locally and internationally, and South African citizens, get job opportunities within the country as part of strengthening the health system in the country. So, we are trying to do everything possible. That’s why Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla has been in consultation with the Minister of Finance long before the budget vote,” says the spokesperson for the Department of Health.

While this renewed energy and funds to rectify the issues within the health sector have been welcomed, questions have still arisen about what these episodes of inadequacy could spell for the nation with the National Health Insurance Bill’s implementation looming. In response to these concerns, the spokesperson for the Department of Health argued that the bill would be to the benefit of the majority of South Africans.

“Once the National Health Insurance Bill is passed into law and implemented, it means people won’t have to travel long distances, passing three or two private hospitals just to reach public hospitals, because they don’t have the financial resources to pay the bill of private hospitals,” explained Mohale.

He continued by elaborating that the bill’s introduction would see an influx of patients, which would enable both the private and public to benefit financially from the influx of people, arguing:

“Once the NHI bill is passed, it means that the general practitioners or the GPs, the specialists, the private hospitals, now they’re going to be able to see a lot of people, meaning that they’re going to make a lot of profits.”