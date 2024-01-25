DIRCO Minister Naledi Pandor will head to the Hague to lead the South African legal delegation at the ICJ

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that it will deliver its Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the Hague on Friday, 26 January, at 2 pm (South African time) and 1 pm (the Hague’s time).

This comes after South Africa filed a case of alleged genocide against Israel for its ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The Department of International Relations (DIRCO) Minister Naledi Pandor will head to the Hague in the Netherlands to lead the South African legal delegation for the Order at the ICJ.

Speaking on VOC’s DriveTime show on Thursday, Media Review Network, Author of “Shattering Zionist Myths” Dr Firoz Osman, deemed South Africa’s legal presentation “very impressive and meticulous.”

“However, many decades ago, when the United Nations called for a Partition Plan for Palestine to divide the land of Palestine, the United States also put a lot of pressure on the countries that were voting, and that pressure worked to call for an unfair partition plan. So, I am cautious but optimistic,” explained Osman. “This is why one cannot exclude the other 15 countries as it is so hard to play who the pressure is going to be on – whether there is bribery, coercion, or outright threats – I hope they take their legal oaths seriously and will vote on the merits of the case,” reiterated Osman.

Photo: X/QudsNen