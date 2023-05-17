Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

The Department of Social Development commits itself in providing services that assist all children with disabilities

By Kouthar Sambo

According to the Western Cape Minister of Social Development Sharna Fernandez, the Department of Social Development is committed to providing services that assists all vulnerable children, including those with disabilities.

In the words of Fernandez, "It is imperative that no child is forgotten during Child Protection Month."

"The department has allocated R61-million in the 2023/24 financial year to 62 social services organizations that provide support to people with disabilities and their families. These organizations help more than 45 000 clients annually," says Spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas.

Malgas went on to say that parents of children with disabilities say more people need to be educated on how to include people with disabilities in society, whether in schools, workplaces, or public spaces.

"The provincial department of social development subsidizes posts in 65 special care centres for children with disabilities, across the province," she added.

Photo: Pexels


