The Department of Social Development repatriates the toddler of a mother who was held captive in a Senegalese prison

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Department of Social Development has successfully repatriated the toddler of a mother who has been held captive in a Senegalese prison for drug trafficking.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time, the Spokesperson of the National Department of Social Development, Lumka Oliphant, said the woman was arrested in Senegal while she was trafficking drugs.

“It turned out she was pregnant, and when she got to Senegal, she gave birth to this baby, but prison is not a conducive environment for a child to grow up in,” said Oliphant. “Because South Africa is obligated by the Children’s Act and also because we are signatories to different international conventions, we, therefore, have to ensure all our children who are in distress in foreign countries will be repatriated back home because they need to have a connection with their family,” reiterated Oliphant.

It is the Department of International Relations and Cooperations (DIRCO) and our embassy in Senegal that first initiated the process, explained Oliphant, and then we have a directorate in the department that deals specifically with international welfare issues.

“DIRCO would then notify us that they had been notified of this woman with the baby from South Africa, and the two countries communicate, and social development here will ensure that DIRCO communicates to the mother, and the mother will nominate a person in the country she trusts that will look after the baby,” detailed Oliphant.

The authorities would then conduct an investigation around the suitability and willingness of the selected person, said Oliphant, and when the child is in the country, child protection services may have to continue their role.

“We must also ensure that the family taking care of the child must get the necessary support. Once the child comes into the country, we have to assess the health of the child since we have noticed that the child has not made any sound since the social workers were traveling with the baby,” declared Oliphant.

Furthermore, we would have to look at the justice aspect where the legal right to foster the child must be granted to the family who is taking care of the child, remarked Oliphant, and social development will step in again because there is a foster child grant which must be granted.

“All these departments and systems of government within the protection of children is kicking in and is now in place as the child is now being integrated with the family,” added Oliphant.

Photo: Pexels