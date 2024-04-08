The DRM says inclement weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the day

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“Based on information flowing through our Disaster Operations Centre, the situation in Cape Town has not changed significantly overnight.”

This is according to the City’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Centre, as they continue with mop-up operations.

The DRM clarified that downpours are however expected to continue throughout the day while assessments on the ground are ongoing.

“To date, 23 reports have been received relating to roof damages in a number of areas, including Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Somerset West, and commercial properties in Strand. Another report has just been received of roofs blown off in New Zone in Nomzamo. At least 13 structures have been affected,” detailed the DRM in a statement. “The Electricity department is attending to power outages in several areas. Enforcement agencies are attending to intersections affected by the power outages and minor flooding of roadways in Gordon’s Bay and Elsies River,” clarified the DRM.

The DRM further added that the Roads and Stormwater Department is assisting with unblocking drains and clearing roadways, following various roadways that are flooded across the city.

“DRM is making assessments in high-risk informal settlements in Strand, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha. Roads and Stormwater have been issuing sandbags on request in certain areas,” said the DRM.

The DRM also reported the closure of Somerset West Mall due to wind damage while it confirmed that engineers will make an assessment this morning.

*This is still a developing story

Photo: Pexels