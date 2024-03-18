The Elsies River community is up in arms following an alleged drug raid incident

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Elsies River community has been up in arms following an alleged drug raid incident in De Range, Elsies River, that left a girl dead after she endured injuries during the incident.

The spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, told VOC News that the matter is still under investigation.

This comes after police had allegedly used rubber bullets in an altercation after the suspects resisted the arrest. Speaking to VOC News, Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF), Imraan Mukaddam said the community is “deeply concerned.”

“We understand that the residents of the community became agitated as an elderly lady was arrested, being the only person on the premises where the drugs were located,” said Mukaddam. “An investigation is currently underway as to how this all unfolded and whether or not the police acted lawfully. We will not rest until we find out what happened, what kind of emission was used, and whether the force used was lethal or not,” asserted Mukaddam.

We also appeal to the community to remain calm, stressed Mukaddam, and allow the process to follow the due course.

“We will get to the bottom of this and ensure that no stone is left unturned if there was undue force used,” reiterated Mukaddam.

*This is a developing story.

Photo: VOCfm