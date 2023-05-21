The first group of Hujaaj are overwhelemed with emotion as they prepare to depart from the Cape Town International Airport

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

After numerous challenges with prices and accreditation, which left many Hujaaj with an emotional whiplashing experience, aspiring Hujaaj of 1444 responds to their spiritual calling.

The first batch of Hujaaj will be departing from the Cape Town International Airport at 12:55 pm today. According to Flywell’s Hujaaj facilitator, Mogamat Alie Orrie, it has been a tremendous challenge for the agency since the eHajj portal meant the agency had to conduct passport scanning.

“Our first group is 38 people altogether, with Shiekh Kashief Damon on that flight. We flying from Cape Town to Doha and from Doha straight to Medina, Insha-Allah,” added Orrie.

Furthermore, emotions were on an all time high as Hujaaj greeted their loved ones while preparing to depart from the Cape Town International Airport.

This comes after Flywell’s spiritual leader Shaykh Kashif Damon made the duah, following the salawat (salutation).

Flywell’s Operational Manager Zubeida Kadri, expressed her gratitude to all Hujaaj for following standard protocol from a logistics standpoint since everything has come together well.

“There is a mixed bag of emotions as everyone is so excited, anxious and emotional. Having systems in place for this day, being our first departure, we are so grateful for the Hujaaj and their families who have adhered to following protocols, making it easier to avoid crowed controls,” added Kadri, who went on to elaborate on the importance of constant communication with the Hujaaj as a mitigation strategy.

Photo: VOCfm