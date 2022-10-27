The future of Beach Volleyball in SA looks bright – Cape Town hosts international tournament

Share this article

Excitement is building for the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 happening in Cape Town next week between 2 and 6 November, with the grandstand and a ‘beach’ currently under construction on the Grand Parade in order to host over 64 elite volleyball athletes at the prestigious international tournament.

As part of the contract with the local promoter for the City of Cape Town to host the event, Volleyball World and the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) will be investing significantly in a legacy programme to develop the sport in South Africa, including the involvement of local communities in the event itself.

Llewellyn Rhoda, CEO of 2 Oceans Academy, the organisation driving the legacy programme, says their approach is a wholistic one, using sport as the main catalyst in the development of youth, creating opportunities for young people to stay in school and then to further their education.

The legacy programme has already seen two beach volleyball tournaments for disadvantaged youth take place at Muizenberg beach recently, and on 29 October a further tournament takes place on the freshly created beach volleyball courts on the Grand Parade – an outing that for some children will be their first-ever trip into the city centre. 500 children will attend the event during the course of the week.

Two Oceans Academy works closely with the Government of the Western Cape and their CARES (Culture, Arts, Recreation, Education, Sport) shared facilities initiative. CARES complexes are available for use of schools in the district where they are located, and can be shared between up to 24 schools in a neighbourhood. Beach Volleyball courts will be built at CARES centres to ignite the interest in the sport within the surrounding communities.

Rhoda says: “There is a 5-year plan to create ten sports facilities in Cape Town. The sand from this tournament will be used to build a 44 x 30 metre sports court at KU CARES in Kuils River, for beach soccer, beach tennis, beach netball and beach volleyball programmes.”

The tournament being held in Cape Town each each year will create awareness around Beach Volleyball and generate interest from local talent, encouraging participation and developing talent to a senior level. Five school Beach Volleyball events will be held annually, with top players selected to participate in a senior category. A Western Cape Coaches Training Programme will be run, as well as a Technical Skills Development (TSD) Programme for volunteers, who will be required to fulfil specific roles at the Cape Town tournament each year.

Grant Goldschmidt and Leo Williams form the South African team who are entered in the tournament as the Wild Card entry from the host nation. He says the Cape Town tournament is exciting as it will drive greater interest and support for beach volleyball in South Africa. He says it is challenging to get to the level of the international players as they are playing full-time and have a busy competition schedule.

He says: “There is not much competition to sharpen our skills here; even before COVID-19 there was not a stable league. This also makes it difficult to get sponsorship, so we are excited that FIVB has chosen Cape Town and will invest in the sport here.”

Goldschmidt represented South Africa at the 2012 London Olympics, and with teammate Williams is hoping to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Beach Pro Tour is the worldwide professional beach volleyball tour for both men and women organised by Volleyball World and the FIVB. Winning the Beach Pro Tour is one of the highest honours in international beach volleyball, with only the World Championships and the Olympic beach volleyball tournaments considered to be more prestigious.

Hosting the tournament is significant for the City of Cape Town, especially with the matches being broadcast live worldwide to millions of fans. Volleyball has a global audience of 480 million, and was the most watched sport of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Locally, all matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 2.

To purchase tickets visit www.beachprotourcapetown.com

Photo supplied