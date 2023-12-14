The GIWUSA has welcomed the UN’s vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) has welcomed the United Nation’s (UN) overwhelming vote for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

This comes after the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted in favour of a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

During the meeting of the UNGA in New York City, the voting results showed a resounding 153 in favour, ten against, and 23 abstentions.

The meeting was held to come to a ceasefire resolution amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza and recently in the West Bank.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Wednesday, Provincial Secretary of GIWUSA Abeedah Adams said this is a world call saying that the aggression in Gaza needs to stop.

“Numerous countries have voted in support of this resolution, as being also complicit in aiding and abetting the Zionist state of Israel in their transaction. Not because they want to, but rather due pressure exerted from civil society on our government to say we cannot watch how this genocide is perpetuated against Palestinians,” stressed Adams.

While welcoming this, we also understand and appreciate the limitations of multilateral institutions like the UN General Assembly, explained Adams, to recognize that there have been a number of resolutions passed against the state of Israel and their actions towards Palestinian people over the years.

“Our (GIWUSA) position is, despite the limitations of these international institutions, we will have to use all these options us to ensure that there is lasting sustainable peace for the people of Palestine because this our responsibility as humanity,” asserted Adams. “We are not going to let up the pressure on consumer boycotts and sanctions on targeted companies until we have lasting peace in Palestine,” added Adams.

Photo: @UN_News_Centre/X