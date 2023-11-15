The Government Media Office in Gaza reports a death toll of 11,320 individuals

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Political Bureau member of the Resistance Movement Hamas, Izzat Al-Rishq, reported 179 bodies were buried yesterday in a mass grave in the courtyard of the Shifa Complex in Gaza City.

“More than 200 families in the vicinity of the Shifa Complex are prevented from moving or leaving their homes due to the enemy’s (Israeli force) siege and bombardment of the hospital with all kinds of shells, bullets, and bombs over a period of five days,” said Al-Rishq in a statement.

Aggressions on the Al-Shifa Hospital

Al-Rishq described the ongoing tension imposed by Israeli forces on the Al-Shifa Hospital for the past consecutive days as a “disgrace” to those who remain complicit in the murder of innocent civilians.

“We say to the Israeli occupation, its supporters, and its partners that this aggression and these crimes will remain eternal witness to your killing of the Palestinians, besieging them, starving them, and terrorizing them with all manner of weapons and military equipment,” reiterated Al-Rishq. “These crimes will remain engraved in the Palestinian memory, inherited from one generation to another, and will multiply the spirit of self-defense. Our resistance will also continue until all our unalienable rights are restored,” added Al-Rishq.

What is the death toll in Gaza?

Furthermore, the Government Media Office in Gaza cited the latest numbers in the Gaza Daily Press Briefing.

“The Israeli occupation forces have committed a staggering 1,165 massacres, with 3,600 missing persons, including 1,755 children still trapped beneath the rubble,” reported the Government Media Office in a statement.

According to the Government Media Office, the toll of martyrs has reached a devastating 11,320 individuals, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women.

“The Israeli siege claimed over 40 lives, with power outages, fuel depletion, and the cessation of surgical operations have resulted in the tragic loss of these martyrs. Medical teams within Al-Shifa hospital have regrettably been compelled to bury 82 martyrs in a mass grave due to the complete Israeli siege,” added the Media Office.

The latest numbers on Gaza’s healthcare sector

“Medical staff casualties stand at 198, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Additionally, the Israeli occupation forces have killed 22 civil defense staff and 51 journalists.”

This is according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

The number of wounded individuals has reached 29,200, explained the Media Office, with over 70% comprising children and women. These numbers have been achieved through the “relentless targeting of hospitals” rendering 25 hospitals and 52 health centers non-operational.

“In addition, 55 ambulances have been directly targeted by the Israeli occupation army. Residential units have borne the brunt of destruction, with 42,000 units completely demolished and 223,000 partially demolished or rendered uninhabitable,” expressed the Media Office.

Furthermore, agricultural losses resulting from the ongoing aggression, amount to $180 million.

“The aggressions have impacted over 25% of agricultural areas, including the destruction of 45,000 dunums and the devastation of fruit trees, livestock, poultry, and fish farms,” reiterated the Media Office.

Photo: X/QudsNen