The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime team seize counterfeit goods

Share this article

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team conducted raids at two warehouses in Brackenfell, where they seized counterfeit goods valued at over R552 000-00.

The joint operation was carried out by the Hawks’ team based in Bellville in conjunction with the Banking group. The team confiscated tonnes of Ford Ranger products. No arrest was affected during the raid.

The illicit trade is a contravention of Counterfeit Goods Act and Intellectual Property Rights Act. The evidence was placed in a storage facility for further investigation. The investigation is continuing.

The Hawks’ Provincial Head of the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato appreciated the multidisciplinary operation. “Counterfeit products have a negative impact on the economy and as law enforcement agencies, we will continue to work with our partners to take action against those who sell it,” added Maj Gen Makgato.

Source :SAPS