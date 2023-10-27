The Hope for the Future NPO feeds breakfast to matriculants

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

As the matriculants approach their final exams for the 2023 year, the Hope for the Future NPO will be hosting its Kings and Queens Breakfast, which includes volunteers who will provide a full breakfast each day for learners at Cathkin Secondary School in Heideveld, Cape Town.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, founder of Hope for the Future NPO Vanessa Nelson said the aim is to allow matriculants to debrief and make them forget about examinations for a bit.

“This is the annual matric breakfast that we are hosting for matriculants from the start of the first paper they write until the end of their final exam,” said Nelson.

The reason for this explained Nelson, is because we want to walk through this journey with them since 12 years is a long time.

“The breakfast we give them in their last exam, we will watch them leave with their tummies filled, enabling them to write a three-hour exam,” added Nelson. “We give them cereal, juice, fruit, and a muffin. We hire the cutlery and crockery, and we decorate the venue with a photo booth just so that they can relax for that brief moment,” said Nelson.

Photo: Hope for the Future NPO/Facebook