By Kouthar Sambo

“The huge bombardments by Israeli forces has marked its 9th consecutive day against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

These are the words of Gaza Academic Dr Said Al Namrouti while speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show earlier this morning. Namrouti described the random attacks on innocent civilians as a “blood count.”

“We trying to protect our kids and families but they are bombing everywhere, the houses, towers, and complexes. Almost 50% of the people who have been murdered are children, women, and elderly,” said Namrouti. “Israeli forces just want to bomb (blindly) to count and they do not allow people to move – even when they asked people to relocate from the north to the south of Gaza, they bomb the transporting vehicles while they are driving,” expressed a distressed Namrouti.

The Israeli occupation forces have tightened the siege and closure on the Gaza Strip, explained Namrouti, leaving Palestinians with nowhere to go, without electricity, water, and food.

“Almost all resources will finish within a few hours and we are about to face a crisis that will affect the whole population in Gaza.”

He further elaborated and said the Israeli government refers to Palestinians as “animals” making the racism rather evident. He further described the Israeli regime as an “Apartheid regime.”

“We are experiencing direct war crimes, people suffering, and their movement is restricted, and there is no safe place to go to protect your family,” reiterated Namrouti.

Furthermore, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said Israel’s continued aggression is a “genocidal war” against innocent civilians of Palestine.

Hamas went on to cite Friday’s incident when Israeli forces told civilians to flee from northern Gaza to the south, amid the bombardment of attacks by Israeli forces.

Hamas reported a devastating death toll of 2 215 Palestinians, including 724 children and 458 women.

“This war will not succeed in Breaking the will of our people who stand united with their resistance, rejecting all forms of displacement from their land,” asserted Hamas.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the Israeli occupation forces were forcing more than 2000 patients to relocate to southern Gaza amid the overcrowded health facilities operating on minimal resources.

However, pro-Palestinian members, organisations, and various political delegates have expressed their unwavering consistent stance in support of Palestine.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is embarked on a demonstration at the Salt River Circle today from 9 am until 11 am.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show earlier this morning, PSC’s Usuf Chikte said solidarity demonstrations will be underway and appealed to the community to join in on the support.

“We will be joining other organisations, and conducting a vigil at St.George’s in the CBD on Wednesday during lunchtime at the Anglican Church. There will also be a huge announcement in Johannesburg on how Israel can be held accountable at the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday,” explained Chikte.

Because the situation is changing so fast, added Chikte, we now have to change our tactics.

Salt River Heritage Society and The African Water Commons Collective at the Africa Water Justice Network Koni Benson attended the protest today.

According to Benson, she is an anti-Zionist jew living in Salt River, who condemns the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces.

“What is happening in Israel is racist and colonisation and unjust and not in my name – it goes against all of the principles of Judaism which I grew up with what the State of Israel is doing in Gaza. An injury to one is an injury to all,” concluded Benson.

Photo: VOCfm