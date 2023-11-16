The human rights NGO Africa4Palestine commended Woolworths on its decision to no longer stock Israeli products

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The human rights NGO Africa4Palestine has commended the retail giant Woolworths, who will no longer be stocking Israeli products.

This comes after the NGO wrote a formal letter to the CEO of Woolworths, Mr Roy Bagattini, who has confirmed that Woolworths will no longer be stocking Israeli products.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Director of Africa4Palestine Muhammed Desai says the organisation welcomes the decision by Woolworths.

According to Desai, Bagattini responded in an official communication saying, “We do not have any products on our shelves that are for sale that have been imported from Israel.”

Desai further added that this confirmation comes from the back of the various calls being made by civil society and members of communities.

“This is seen as an achievement of public mobilisation and public outcry,” reiterated Desai.

Photo: VOCfm