The Impact of Social Conditions on Education: A Burden for Government and Educators

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The state of schools is profoundly affected by various social conditions that students face, including single-parent households, learners with mental illnesses or physical disabilities such as foetal alcohol syndrome. This issue has become a matter of concern for both the government and educators. Anthea Adriaanse, spokesperson for the Progressive Principals’ Association, recently shared her insights on this matter during an interview with VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, 21 June. Adriaanse emphasized the challenges faced by educators and called for a more balanced approach in addressing the diverse needs of students.

“The core duty of educators, which is to teach. However, teachers often find themselves burdened with numerous additional responsibilities, detracting from their primary role,” said Adriaanse.

In many areas, particularly vulnerable or disadvantaged communities, learners’ academic achievements are hindered by a myriad of discipline and social issues. Consequently, classrooms are subjected to various dynamics that create additional challenges for teachers.

Adriaanse argued that educators should be allowed to focus on their area of expertise—teaching. Instead, she observed that teachers are increasingly expected to handle classroom and discipline management, social issues, and the needs of students facing barriers such as mental illness or physical disabilities. These added responsibilities significantly increase the complexity of their jobs, leading to burnout and causing many teachers to leave the education profession.

Adriaanse also shed light on the shortage of schools equipped to cater to the specific needs of learners. As a result, there is a concerning number of unplaced students when it comes to admissions for the new academic year. Adriaanse voiced her disappointment in the Department of Education, stating that they are failing children, especially those requiring specialized education.

The prevailing social conditions in students’ lives, such as single parenthood and various physical or mental challenges, have far-reaching consequences for the educational system. While educators bear the responsibility of providing quality education, the burden of managing the diverse needs of students can be overwhelming. It is crucial for policymakers and educational institutions to recognize the importance of specialized support and resources, ensuring that teachers can focus on their expertise and students can receive the education they deserve. By addressing these challenges collectively, the government and educators can work together to create an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels